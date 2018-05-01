Let’s benefit from our own supply

To the negative and naive people out there regarding the pipeline and Canadian oil. It is time you get your heads out of the sand. We need the oil.

It really is a simple question. Do you want to use and sell our Canadian/Alberta oil, or will you just keep on buying from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and other countries?

We are lining the pockets of these other countries with billions of dollars that we could be keeping in Canada. Supporting local oil sands will also create thousands of long term jobs which will improve our standard of living acrcoss all of Canada not just B.C. and Alberta.

Please get the facts correct, in California, Pennsylvania and New York, their coal and steel mines produce more greenhouse gases and water and air pollution affecting the carbon footprint than “all of Canada.”

Pittsburgh alone produces more greenhouse gases, carbon emissions and air pollution than all of Alberta.

The ozone layer is not weakend by aerosol cans. Come on people, we are not that naive in B.C., we have had pipelines running throughout this great province since the 1950s and ’60s, some of which are still in use today.

I do believe that our technology and engineering and new pipeline designs and construction and safety for this type of work in the new millennium far surpasses what we had years ago for technology.

Yes, with progress there are sacrifices to the land and water. Oil spills are a concern. But I would much rather have these risks and generate jobs in Canada and buy our oil locally, rather than import form the U.S. and overseas.

For every negative person that doesn’t want the pipeline or a refinery to transport and market our in-house oils, I ask you, “What do you burn for fuel?” No not what hybird or fuel wise car you drive, what petroleum product? Is it a Canadian product, or is it from Saudi Arabia? Or some other overseas country?

Or, are you like most and prefer not to even think about it? Not think of where your food, clothing, appliances, gas and oil come from. It is the simplest thing to do – not think about where these things come from, and at what cost. The human cost, child labour, poverty, poor wages, poor living and no medical. But who wants to think of these things? As long as you get your product into your home, that’s as far as your thinking of these things goes. And to all the “do-gooders” in the Lower Mainland blocking the pipeline, I never did see your solar powered generator, all I saw was gas, gas everywhere some of you even spilled the gas on the ground when filling up your gas generators. Also has anyone seen the car dealerships and the hundreds of electric cars, and suvs, trucks they have, (not)? Can any of these pull an RV or a big boat over the Rogers Pass or even the Coquihalla? I for one do not want to see hundreds of B-trains and tankers on your highways 24/7 moving the oil. To me that is silly but this whole thing is silly, turn your head and let the pipeline be done after all, as mentioned we don’t care when we buy “child labour” clothing, so why not line thousands of locals in Canada with some real money to build what we all need and we need it now, not next year, now!

The future is ours Canada. Until there is a proven alternate source for fuel, oil is in.

We tell our children to buy smart, recycle smart and think smart. Why don’t we do it? The resources and the world need it.

That is as simple as it gets.

Brian Gilowski

Vernon

