Letter: Airport an important resource

Vernon Regional Airport is a valuable contributor to the local economy.

Behaviour by a few inconsiderate actors is lessening support necessary for longer-term community backing. There have been days at my home, during the non-winter period, when it is difficult to find a serene moment, facing continuous spooling thru repetitive maneuvers from early to late, via particularly noisy disruptive aircraft impacting wide residential areas.

Having lived previously near a regional airpark, it is apparent relatively minimal changes to operational activity would bring appreciably larger benefits.

Local and regional gov’ts are instrumental in prodding federal action in the maintenance of standards and providing oversight to the benefit of the larger community.

Anyone up for a bit of organisational work?

Norm Friesen