Letter: Airport noise issue not so simple

The noise from what appears to be just one or two particular aircraft did come as a surprise.

In reply to Edith Schleiss’ letter of Nov. 7, I would point out that the noise from what appears to be just one or two particular aircraft did come as a big surprise as we live well up above Bella Vista well away from the airport.

Until five years ago, prior to moving to help with our three grandkids, we lived in Penticton for many years closer to their airport and never had a problem with aircraft noise particularly to the extent that all conversation has to cease when sitting outside on one’s deck or in the garden.

I also pointed out that I have been with others on the trails out at Adventure Bay which is a considerable distance away from the airport when the peace and tranquillity were ruined by aircraft that are, by anybody’s standards, way too loud.

It is evident from numerous other letters I have read in the Morning Star that I am not by any means the only person who thinks that the volume of noise emitted by the aircraft is simply too loud and I was hoping that on the eve of electing a new mayor and council they will finally take an intelligent look at this problem instead of making such inane comments such as I have seen in the past as “the airport provides jobs” etc.

If all the businesses at the airport produced the same volume of sound half the city would be inhabitable. Simply because the operation of an aircraft may provide a living or recreation to someone does not mean that it should be able to produce a volume of sound which, if emitted by all vehicles on the roads, would make life intolerable for anyone living in a city.

Brian Sutch

