Letter: All about the electoral maps

FILE — B.C. Attorney General David Eby (left) and Premier John Horgan have revealed the choices available in the referendum on proportional representation set for this fall. Photo: Contributed

Sue Young, writing in support of proportional representation claims that “All three proportional representation systems on the referendum ballot will keep local representation.” A noble but unsubstantiated claim and a claim is all it is.

To date, the NDP is unable to provide proposed electoral district maps showing Vernon and area residents who would represent us if we select proportional representation. This is unacceptable. Proportional representation may work in the densely populated Lower Mainland. It will not — and cannot — fairly represent those of us who live in rural areas. NDP Attorney General David Eby has no interest in the Okanagan nor the Central Interior and why would he? There are no NDP seats here, why would he concern himself with opposition electoral districts, except to eliminate them, which could happen with PR.

Sure, I said “could,” well prove me wrong Mr. Eby, show me the maps. In the meantime, I’m voting NO! There are no maps, no explanations, and no details. Too many negatives for me.

Bruce Strachan