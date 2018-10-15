Letter: All about the river

Some things plainly, just make sense.

It isn’t that science (or the lack of it, as summer resident Mr. Ken McKay argues in his threatening letter to RDNO) should solely determine the outcome over the debate regarding a caring and holistic use of the precious resource — the beautiful Shuswap River.

Some things plainly, just make sense. And it isn’t that a two-month window of pleasure use for a seasonal resident should determine the policy for the permanent working residents of the District.

Some things, like arrogance, don’t make sense. Furthermore, and let me be clear, the resolution process in a democracy requires all respectful opinion without the publication of threat to our representatives. Some things, like debate, require common sense, not anger.

Whatever the result of this issue, the return of the river to a use closer to its natural place, closer to its heart, will happen.

Eventually, respectful boating use will be defined by a population whose power in all things political will be closer to what makes sense for the one place all of us live.

B. Lussin

