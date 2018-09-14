Letter: All for subsidized ambulances

I would fully support Art Gourley’s proposal to establish ambulance insurance for several reasons.

While I’m not an advocate of many types of insurance (money grabs) I would fully support Art Gourley’s proposal to establish ambulance insurance for several reasons.

Many of the victims are people in frail health, on fixed incomes, and do not need one more bill to contend with at a stressful time in their lives.

As the proportion of people requiring ambulance service is very small compared to the entire population, I believe the premiums would be insignificant for most of us.

Should Mr. Gourley have one or two more equally good ideas, I would seriously consider supporting him on election day.

Jack Mawle