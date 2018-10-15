Letter: All police deserve recognition

Re: Vernon Morning Star, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, Page A3, “RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam.”

The article begins, “There’s still a month left to help recognize B.C. police officers,” but then it continues on to request support for a day to be set aside to honour “the men and women of the RCMP.” Which will it be?

What a slap on the face to those thousands of B.C. police officers who continue to risk their lives each time they put on a uniform, whether it be the Victoria, Vancouver, or Abbotsford police — to name but three of well over a dozen law enforcement agencies in service to the people of this Province — many in existence long before the RCMP began policing B.C.

I cannot dispute the well-earned reputation established by the North West Mounted Police as they maintained order in the unorganized northwest territories of Canada in the 19th Century. But way back then B.C. already had an experienced police force — the British Columbia Provincial Police. Formed in 1858, the BCPP, would earn a sterling reputation throughout North America for its innovative and community-minded style of policing. Unfortunately, after nearly one hundred years of existence, it was hurriedly disbanded and replaced in 1950 by the RCMP in a political move that is still baffling.

Police officers of the RCMP make up less than one-third of the total number of police officers in Canada and the Force is only one of the hundreds of police agencies that strive determinedly to keep the peace and the citizens of this country safe. Innovative ideas, law enforcement inventions, leaders in policing styles, acts of bravery, life-saving, and being killed in the line of duty, have not been limited to a specific police agency.

Before insulting the majority of police officers in Canada, I would suggest that Police Appreciation Day would be far more appropriate if Canadians wish to honour, recognize and acknowledge the efforts of all their Canadian law enforcement officers, past and present.

Andrew F. Maksymchuk