Letter: Angels among us

Last Friday, Oct. 19, while out shopping, I lost my wallet.

Frantic, I retraced my travels, enquired at customer service desks, to no avail. I came home to start the long and arduous process of cancelling cards. Imagine my surprise to find my wallet taped to my door with a note stating “we found your wallet.”

Everything was intact including the small amount of cash. They did not leave their name(s) but I am so grateful to these honest angels who drove all the way to my place to return it.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Penny S. Coon