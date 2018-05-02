Letter: Arguing about this pipeline is ridiculous

Canada has more oil trapped in those tar sands than any country in the world.

The fact is when every other country has depleted all their wealth in this regard, Canada will be the last to run out.

Right now ours is difficult and expensive to extract. With high gas prices we make a little and employ a lot of people for our oil is labour intensive. The Middle Eastern countries are making a killing because their oil is relatively inexpensive to procure. We must think of the future because with this resource when cheap supplies of oil dwindle and prices become astronomical guess who will be making all the money then?

Even if gas is needed less there will always be a need for other petroleum products such a plastics that are another double-edged sword for some is used in cars, computers, etc. but far too much is waste that is polluting our land and oceans.

Like all our natural resources (lumber, nickel, aluminium, uranium, fish, etc.) we must sell them to exist.

We have always been a country that sells our natural resources. With our small population, it has always been our go-to money maker and we should not cripple this most valuable Canadian resource OIL.

I am all in on the pipeline to B.C. If I am right I wonder when we will build another one to ship to eastern markets. If we have as much oil as they say this too could come to pass.

Lane Roberts