Letter: Armstrong doing just fine

I take exception to Velma Berkholtz letter of Oct. 10, 2018.

Contrary to her opinion, I find the produce, meat, and selection at our Askews Foods exceptional and prices very comparable. Factor in the price of gas to drive to Vernon and it pretty much dissolves any perceived savings.

Askew’s also promotes our local growers and food artisans. You rarely find that in a big box grocery store.

As far as other options, Shepherds Home Hardware also has a vast selection and fair prices. It may be necessary to price compare for larger ticket items but for the everyday hardware, renovation, and plant needs they are very competitive.

I moved to Armstrong almost seven years ago from the lower mainland. At first, I did drive to Vernon to shop but now I buy 95 per cent of all my goods and services locally.

In return, our businesses support the community through donations and support with fund raisers for children’s programs, sports and church groups.

As far as cannabis goes, its one product that we may not be able to buy locally but what percentage of residents will need that? For that we may have to go to Vernon if we want to purchase that product.

But overall, this town has so much to offer its residents that it is highly unfair to label it as not providing what its residents “need to survive.” We not only survive here we thrive.

Terri Nicholson

