Letter: Big picture look at shopping cart ban

I need to rant a little.

Trying to legislate against shopping carts for the homeless is just another blow from the well-to-do at the less fortunate. I ask Coun. Quiring to take what is most precious to him or what he thinks is essential for survival and try to drag it around town with him. He can’t carry it all. A little plastic wagon won’t do the job. The best solution is a shopping cart.

Instead of solving the homeless problem by diminishing the ability of the individuals to look after their goods, would it not be better to try to solve the problem with low-income housing and support services? Let’s treat everybody with some respect, for they are citizens who for some reason have fallen through some systemic crack.

Try to put yourself in their shoes. After all, nobody says, when they are growing up, “I want to be homeless.”

Simo Korpisto

