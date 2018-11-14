Letter: Bus stop move not well thought out

Once again, I send out a plea to common sense to relocate the city bus stop at Vernon Village Green Mall back to its former location of pick-up at the food court door. This was heated, roomy and safe.

Its current location is on 48 Avenue by the railway tracks, with absolutely zero protection for our most vulnerable population which includes single moms with little children and strollers, seniors who have to cross a lengthy icy parking lot at the risk of broken limbs, the disabled who are in wheelchairs or requiring assistance etc.

I am absolutely tired of the lame excuses about insurance. Bus stops have been located at malls for years, not only in Vernon but other locations throughout B.C. and the rest of Canada as well. Where is the humanity? Doesn’t the mall administration care? If you want people to come to your location make it easy not hard.

To our new mayor, council, and the citizens of Vernon: reinstate the bus stop at its former location before the winter winds howl.

Holly Baxter