Letter: Calling all former northern B.C. residents

There are many former residents of the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James who relocated to the Okanagan

There are many former residents of the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James areas of B.C. who are now living in the Okanagan.

Twenty-seven years ago a few of us decided it might be fun to see how many other relocated folks like us would like to get together and we started the Stuart-Nechako reunion.

We contacted as many people as we could and asked them to contact others they might know and we ended up with over 100 people.

They came from Osoyoos to Kamloops, Merritt to Lumby and points in between. We also got people from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland who had heard of our event. We have been holding this event every second year since, always at the Research Station Ornamental Gardens in Summerland, and are always thrilled to see old friends and neighbours who have also moved to our part of B.C. There are more and more each time.

This year we are continuing the ‘in memory’ album to honour those people who have attended reunions in the past and who have passed away since the beginning of the reunions.

We would like to have a picture of the person and the year of passing. For further information regarding the album, please call me at 250-492-4919. There are always those whom we have been unable to contact however and we would like to invite them to this year’s reunion to be held on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair, if desired. Coffee, tea, juice and limited seating is provided.

Don Wilson

Penticton

Previous story
Letter: Way to go, Tolko Industries
Next story
Letter: Clarifying criticism of MP’s record

Just Posted

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Social in memory of Tosh Oizumi donates $2,500 to Cancer Centre

The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

COLUMN: Plant pilgrimage set to begin

September is here and it reminds us we have to start bringing houseplants in.

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Most Read