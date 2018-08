I was appalled and dismayed at your lack of sensitivity towards residential school survivors.

Dear Morning Star;

I was appalled and dismayed at your lack of sensitivity towards residential school survivors. In the Morning Star, March 30, 2018, you showed a cartoon referring to us as “inmates.”

We were innocent five-year-old children living with loving mothers and fathers when we were ripped apart. We are tired of your ‘mea culpa’ but I challenge you to watch my power-point presentation on the history of the residential school from a real-life survivor.

J E Tremblay