I am sure the city is always looking at ways of increasing revenues.

My question is, why do we not have RCMP monitoring the speed limit where the Stickle Road/Highway 97 construction is being undertaken?

As the minimum fine for speeding is posted at $196, I would suspect the city could earn at least $1,000+ per day with the number of people who disobey the stated limit.

Seems common sense to me.

Shirley Mack