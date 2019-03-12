A Vernon reader warns against medicinal marijuana. (Morning Star file photo)

Letter: Caution urged for medicinal marijuana us

Reader doesn’t agree with medicinal marijuana use

Medical cannabis is the devil you don’t know, yet.

It is here now, asking for a license to grow and distribute. In my opinion, not enough sober thought (pardon the pun) has gone into the many consequences of this. It is proclaimed by a local company to be therapeutic for pets and their owners.

Therapeutic, as defined in the dictionary, is 1: contributing to the cure of disease; 2: Contributing to general mental well being. We all know No. 1 does not apply to cannabis and No. 2, Google medical experts point to a dangerous link between high THC content and psychosis.

Related: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Related: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

So the above proclamation is not factually true. It has been reported where greenhouses that previously grew vegetables are switching to cannabis because it is hundreds of times more profitable. That is extremely disturbing. While cannabis growers become significantly richer, vegetables will become significantly more expensive.

There is a solution, however. When giving out licenses an agreement should be signed making it mandatory for vegetables to be given equal space for growing.

Maureen McClocklin

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Think B.C.’s employer health tax doesn’t affect you? Think again
Next story
Letter: Lavington rink needs a roof

Just Posted

Police emergency response team dispatched to Lumby

The team was in Lumby Saturday, March 9 to arrest a man

Pie for Pi Day in Vernon

Okanagan Science Centre and Baked Bread Shoppe offer pie to first 31.4 attendees

Vernon dog leash debate continues

Council discussed fines and fences in regards to on- and off-leash dog areas at Marshall Field

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

Alcohol production, cherries in focus as Vernon Chamber welcomes Bibeau

The Chamber held a roundtable with federal agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau Monday

VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Find a donut for yourself at Nature’s Fare Markets with Jaide & Joel’s Bakery

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Kelowna family ambassadors for the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride

The McAlpine family will lend their voice to the ride after daughter’s suicide

B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border

Merritt couple will have to pay a fine 50 times that of what would have been the duty owed

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Junior B teams continuing best of seven playoff series with game in Summerland on March 12

Most Read