LETTER: Cherryville groups thank Tolko

Lynne Frerichs of the Cherryville Community Club (from left) is joined by Cherryville Food and Resource Society president Sharon Harvey, and Ray Friesen of Tolko, at the new club digital sign. Tolko donated $10,000 toward the sign. (Contributed) Lynne Frerichs of the Cherryville Community Club (from left), Ray Friesen of Tolko and Cherryville Food and Resource Society president Sharon Harvey gather at the society’s new resource centre. Tolko donated $10,000 to the project. (Contributed)

It’s been more than a year since Ray Friesen, registered professional forester and log trader with Vernon-based Tolko Industries, presented two Cherryville community societies with a donation of $10,000 each.

One donation went toward the purchase of a digital sign for the Cherryville Community Club.

Since the hall was built in 1985, the club posted announcements on a sign board by hand. This was not an easy task at times, and we couldn’t get all the community events posted.

So now, all community events can be advertised from this great digital sign, which was purchased in September 2021, and installed 12 months later.

From the time of the purchase to the installment of the sign, many businesses and people helped to make this possible:

• Alpha Signs, Vernon and Burnaby;

• RHW Electric Ltd.;

• Coldstream Electric;

• Trent Harvey;

• Sign Doe, Vernon;

• Amanda Derdau, programmer;

• Cherryville Food Bank and Resource Centre;

• Regional District of North Okanagan;

• Cherry Ridge Management (Cherryville).

This is the sign that will keep on giving!

Tolko also generously donated $10,000 to the Cherryville Food and Resource Society. Our new resource centre is designed to reach out and provide support for seniors, those living with disabilities and low-income families.

The resource centre is designed to help reach out to people needing help with technology, education and a safe place to meet. We have been successful in adding soccer for youth day camp, income tax preparation and rides to Vernon for groceries for seniors.

We rely on our community donors to keep the food and resource centre running.

Thank you, Tolko, for all your support, on behalf of the Cherryville Community Club and the Cherryville Food and Resource Society.

Cherryville Community Club – Lynne Frerichs, president

Cherryville Food and Resource Society – Sharon Harvey, president

READ MORE: Snowstorm stops mail service to Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorNorth Okanagan Regional District