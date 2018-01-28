LETTER: Chivalry is not dead

Thank you so much to Wayne from Silver Star Store and Wade who helped me run after a thief who stole my wallet inside the Real Canadian Wholesale on Sunday, Dec. 31.

I yelled out to “stop that man who stole my wallet,” as I was running after him running out of the store and up Mission Hill and on to 24th Avenue. They caught the thief and we all walked back to where the thief threw away my wallet after stealing my cash.

I got everything back safe and sound. I was crying and shaking and so thankful to Wayne and Wade. There are good guys out there. I am so grateful. Thank you.

Sandy Schimanski