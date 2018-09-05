Letter: Clarifying criticism of MP’s record

In a recent letter, I made an error I would like to correct.

In fact, Conservative MP Mel Arnold did not put forward abortion legislation, rather he presented numerous petitions related to abortion. But he probably won’t be allowed to do that anymore.

Since my letter, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has decided to drop this issue and will not put forward any legislation related to abortion. Therefore, there is no federal political party willing to represent Canadians who hold anti-abortion views.

In the last election, Mr. Arnold won with only 39 per cent of the vote and the anti-abortion constituents may have been responsible for his victory. But now the 2019 election campaign has started, Mr. Arnold and the CPC are turning their backs on these people. Like the 61 per cent of voters who did not support Mr. Arnold in 2015 election, these Conservative voters have no voice in Ottawa.

The way the CPC runs this riding it feels less and less like a democracy and more like a four-year hostage-taking ordeal.

Barbara Cousins