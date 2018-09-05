Letter: Clarifying criticism of MP’s record

In a recent letter, I made an error I would like to correct.

In a recent letter, I made an error I would like to correct.

In fact, Conservative MP Mel Arnold did not put forward abortion legislation, rather he presented numerous petitions related to abortion. But he probably won’t be allowed to do that anymore.

Since my letter, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has decided to drop this issue and will not put forward any legislation related to abortion. Therefore, there is no federal political party willing to represent Canadians who hold anti-abortion views.

In the last election, Mr. Arnold won with only 39 per cent of the vote and the anti-abortion constituents may have been responsible for his victory. But now the 2019 election campaign has started, Mr. Arnold and the CPC are turning their backs on these people. Like the 61 per cent of voters who did not support Mr. Arnold in 2015 election, these Conservative voters have no voice in Ottawa.

The way the CPC runs this riding it feels less and less like a democracy and more like a four-year hostage-taking ordeal.

Barbara Cousins

Previous story
Letter: Calling all former northern B.C. residents
Next story
Letter: Why do we have Regional District duplication?

Just Posted

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Social in memory of Tosh Oizumi donates $2,500 to Cancer Centre

The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

COLUMN: Plant pilgrimage set to begin

September is here and it reminds us we have to start bringing houseplants in.

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Most Read