Green Amber Corporation president Jonathan Fernandes answers questions from Regional District of North Okanagan directors about his application to build a big cannabis production facility in rural Lumby. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Letter: Clarifying the Lumby cannabis dispute

The purpose of this short release is to clarify an important point that failed to be made during the public meeting held Thursday in Lumby.

Green Amber, the Ontario company that bought property in rural Lumby to build and operate a cannabis industry, had been ordered by the Regional District to hold a public information meeting. As part of the meeting, Green Amber was under obligation to clarify the process for their non-farm use application to the ALC.

Green Amber failed to do that.

Therefore certain people are under the impression that RDNO has had no option but to forward Green Amber’s application to the ALC. This is not the case. The process for an ALR application of this nature is that the proponent must first apply to the Regional District who then has the choice to forward the application, or not.

If they do not, then the application is effectively rejected or terminated. If they do so, but advise the ALC to turn it down, the ALC is under no obligation to do so. If it goes to the ALC the ALC will make their own decision, but as far as the RDNO is concerned forwarding it is the same as approving it.

Huguette Allen

