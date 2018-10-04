Letter: Climate change harming Vernon’s economy

Many people live in the North Okanagan for lifestyle reasons.

The catastrophic smoke from wildfires this summer and the dangerous flooding in the last two years have been a disaster for tourism in our valley.

Rain in the middle of winter on Silver Star ski resort is not good for tourism.

In this civic election, we need to support candidates who will work on issues that affect our health, our environment and protect our tourist industry, our fruit and vegetable industries and our seniors.

Terry Dyck

