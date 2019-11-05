LETTER: Climate deniers’ brains are in neutral

Don’t listen to the trolls nay-saying climate change

Students protest for climate change action on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts on April 27, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)

Dear Editor,

I have stated as a truism that ever climate denier I have come across has put their mouths in gear and their brains in neutral. John Trainor’s childish letter only confirms that low opinion that I have of people who deny science for what ever reason of their own.

I have also compared dealing with climate deniers to a carnival game of Whack-A-Mole because no matter how fast you whack on back down in their hole, another one pops up.

You can’t get anywhere with climate deniers as they can’t comprehend anything outside of their conspiracy theories propagated through other trolls using social media. If ever there was a case to be made against social media for dumbing down society it would be giving space online to conspiracy theorists and their rubbish and citing other trolls as their “expert” sources. You might as well argue with Flat Earthers that the world is round, not flat, as the Bible says it is.

The nonsensical logic – which is really stretching the meaning of that word – that climate deniers use fits familiar patterns as attested to by what Mr. Trainor has written. When they can’t argue against the facts as provided by actual climate scientists they invent their own facts and attack that bad old radical left, or confuse day to day weather with the climate, or individuals like the Swedish teenager who should be an inspiration for speaking far more intelligently on the subject of climate change then has ever come out of the mouth of any climate denier. I know, it is probably Clinton’s emails that the villain.

It is also a truism that you can lead someone to knowledge, but you can’t make them think. I write against climate deniers with no hope of convincing even one of those poor conspiracy indoctrinated souls of the errors of their ways. My goal is to keep others from falling down the same rabbit hole that Mr. Trainor has done.

I seriously wonder if any climate denier ever gets any work done as it seems that they are all perpetually on an out-to-lunch-break in their alternative reality.

— Robert T. Rock

Mission City, B.C.

