Letter: Complacent road safety

On Oct. 24, I saw two community volunteers displaying speeds to motorists on 39 Avenue, above the Curling center.

I applaud any and all volunteers taking the time to help make our community safer. They are the backbone of countless organizations. I appreciate their efforts.

What I do not appreciate is complacent attitudes put forth by both city council and the Vernon RCMP regarding road safety in this area. Although the top of 39 Ave has two blind driveways that require motorists to lower their speed while climbing the unnecessarily steep portion of 39 Ave, speed coming up that hill has never been a factor of collisions.

While driving up the 39 Ave hill, next to the curling centre, motorists doing 50km/h have the ability to stop far more quickly than in flat or downhill situations. Collisions due to driving 50km/h have not been commonplace in this area, even with motorists often having to exceed 50km/h to make it up the hill in icy and snowy conditions.

I’m not arguing for motorists to be allowed to do 50km/h up a hill with blind driveways. I am expecting the city to take a more responsible approach to the real issue of the 39 Ave hill — slippery, wet, and icy conditions that have caused countless motorists to slide back down the hill. I am a class four experienced driver and I found myself stuck on the hill two winters ago, due to the city’s poor upkeep and lack of road closure during dangerous situations.

I had a four-wheel drive going in my SUV, which was equipped with relatively new snow and ice winter tires, and doing 55km/h still wasn’t enough speed to bring me up the hill. The situations resulted in a lot of danger for myself and other motorists. My experience is only one of the countless similar situations I’ve seen unfold in this area.

If the city actually cared about safety in this area they would be taking different approaches, especially on frosty, slippery mornings like we saw today. I am a regular user of that section of 39 Ave (I live and work in the area) and I would be more than happy to see the uphill lane, at least, closed on days that require motorists to go a speed higher than 30km/h to make it up the hill safely.

Vernon can take a more accountable approach to road safety than to blame the majority. Those two volunteers can be utilized in far more constructive ways than sitting and glaring at nearly every passing motorist.

Ryan Plouffe