LETTER: Complaints about snowclearing

As everyone can see we are having a beautiful winter here in Vernon with fabulous snow covering the valley.

I love this weather, however what I cannot handle are some of the inconsiderate snow removal crew members who seem to be missing a few marbles.

In our area of Adventure Bay, houses are only on one side of the street. How easy is it for the snow removal crew to direct the snow to the opposite side of the street, but no. These guys come full blast down the house side of the street and plow all the road snow and sand and gravel onto the sidewalks (which we are supposed to keep clean by law) and completely block our driveways.

On Friday night I cleaned our driveway and sidewalk for the third time that day, knowing there was still some snow to come overnight. Early Saturday morning the snow plow came though the neighbourhood at full speed….in the usual direction. I had three full feet of heavy snow blocking 10 feet of my driveway. The sidewalk is now at least three feet deep. There is no way I can keep it clean any more.

About 90 per cent of the community of Adventure Bay are seniors. This so-called service of snow removal is doing more harm than just leaving it where it is.

To the City of Vernon, I would ask that your works crew is educated in this task. We pay plenty of taxes and should not have to put up with these inconsiderate services we pay for.

One simple change in the trucks’ direction solves this problem. Why can’t these drivers just think a little bit about something other than their own pay cheque?

Ron Huntington