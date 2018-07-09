Letter: Delay the referendum

Attorney General David Eby says there is no time to prepare maps for the October referendum on PR.

In a recent letter, Jane Weixl says only the Electoral Boundaries Commission can propose an electoral boundary map.

She’s right. But, Attorney General David Eby says there is no time to prepare maps for the October referendum on PR. If that’s his only argument — and a weak one at that — then delay the referendum and take time to prepare maps.

The Liberals did in 2009 for the STV referendum, what can’t the NDP for this referendum? We’re being sold a pig in a poke by a government that has no time nor interest in the democratic process.

Bruce Strachan