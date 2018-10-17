Letter: Demolished heritage house a bad sign

Vernon needs to hang its head in shame. While there is a debate raging over whether or not to borrow $25 million dollars for a new arts centre, something priceless has gone to ruin and had to be knocked down.

One of the last two CPR houses circa 1910, in Canada, is now a pile of rubble. This property which should have long ago been deemed Heritage became a haven for the drug users, cookers and sellers here. Whoever owned this place stood idly by and ignored its long demise. Police were at this property constantly and no one bothered to think of the history that was being lost.

On a Friday night about a month ago the attic region of this house started on fire and although it was quickly doused by the Fire Department this was probably the last indignity this house could stand. It was demolished soon after.

I would encourage people to go out and vote for a new mayor and council who, while looking forward, also take a good look at what is being lost. I am willing to bet had this structure not been in a downtown neighbourhood it would have been treated as a treasure and not a slum.

Let us not pretend that Vernon is not divided into areas that are worth the care and attention of City Hall and those that are not. I think the reason that this building was not more highly valued comes down to the economic region in which it once stood.

Christina Roeters

