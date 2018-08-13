Letter: Density mix the real issue with affordable housing proposal in Vernon

I wish to correct his assumption that I said that I was against the low-income housing proposed.

With all due respect to the reader of the Morning Star on Aug. 8 — “Basic Shelter,” I wish to correct his assumption that I said that I was against the low-income housing proposed next to Gracelands.

What is the saying? “You only hear what you want to hear.”

My whole letter deals with the incongruity of building a huge four-storey apartment block in such a small space.

You see, it is not about community, it is not about low-income housing, it is about the density and the height of the proposal in a limited space.

It is about undervaluing the needs of the residents of the community surrounding the proposal and overvaluing the needs of those you are trying to help. Trying to cure everyone’s needs at once, without regard as to what problems may occur., just squeeze them in one small area.

I want to think that had a developer taken that same piece of land and applied to build a four-storey apartment building on it, they would have been turned down by the city planners for lack of space. This is a motherhood issue and the need to house the needy has led to its approval. Then, when there wasn’t enough room for all that they wanted, after approval, variances were asked for and approved. This, then. encroaches on the neighbours’ space. Certainly, it will overshadow all of the surrounding homes.

Thirty-eight apartments will house how many people? How many children? What happens when you have too many people in too small a space, eventually? Children need to have space to play and grow. Yes, there is a very small space with a slide and once picnic table for 38 apartments. Where will the children go? There’s no room on the smaller roadway, no room amongst the smaller and less space for parking. What are we creating here?

“You say the needs of the many (shelter) outweigh the wants of the few (comfort)” and just move out if you don’t like it. What gives you the idea that we could just move out if we didn’t like it? How unkind of you. Then you go on to say that you will support projects which increase the value of the real capital of the community, the people. Come on, are we not people who surround the property? Are we not taxpayers? Do you really think neighbours don’t count? Only the needy?

Yes, I do suppose you do have your agenda. Too bad you can’t see beyond it.

