Letter: Disaster potential shouldn’t be ignored

Until one has experienced wildfire, one cannot fathom how fast fire can move.

Like everyone, I’ve listened to the harrowing news of the loss of life and devastation from the California fires. CBC interviewed a survivor from Paradise who said, “We practised for this so that is the reason we made it out.”

Other statements like “we had five minutes’ notice,” “The taillights on the car in front of me were melting,” were terrifying to hear.

I have spent more summer mornings in the past few years, opening my curtains to a view of Silver Star while praying, please let it all still be there.

We know that winding road and how the development has grown. I shudder that all it would take is one jackknifed trailer and no one would get out.

What plan do we have Vernon?

Think it can’t happen here?

P. Findlay