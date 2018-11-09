Letter: Dumped Prop Rep packages a concern

It has come to my attention that many people are throwing their Proportional Representation referendum voting packages into the garbage and that some people are gathering those discarded voting packages.

Since there is no way of identifying who is voting and whether they are voting their own ballots, what are those gatherers doing with the ballots which are not their own? Is this a good question?

Consequently, this whole voting process has been a waste of time and taxpayers money, because the results will be more than likely contaminated, and thus it seems the blank cheque ProRep referendum is corrupt and thus totally invalid.

Vern Polotikis