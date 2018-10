I am sure there is enough space at both locations to put a larger, safer access to the highway.

Accidents need not happen at either place for those wanting to make a left hand turn onto the highway from Stickle Road or Bernie Road.

Look around. Notice the integrated access to the highway from Vernon Square by London Drugs? Now, doesn’t that make sense?

Penny Perry