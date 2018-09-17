Letter: Easy to understand

Citizens in most economically advanced democracies do this, we can too.

Mr. Strachan asked how we will elect a local MLA under any of the three proposed proportional representation systems. Very simply by putting an x on the ballot, just like we do today.

Former Socred MLAs and current Liberal MLAs are being disingenuous. Check it out at the Elections BC website under referendum voting systems.

What IS different is that with PR we will have the opportunity to elect more than one MLA in our riding or region. This will ensure that our Legislature finally and accurately represents voters’ wishes. Fair.

I don’t understand how our current system, which consistently gives a majority to a party that only wins a minority of votes (15 of our last 17 governments), is fair.

I don’t understand how a voting system that gave the NDP, in 1996, a majority government with fewer votes than the Liberals is fair.

Any of the three proposed proportional representation systems are fair. Forty per cent of the vote=40 per cent of the seats and an opportunity to share power accordingly.

Sue Young

Fair Vote Vernon

