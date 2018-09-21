Letter: Eight reasons to vote no on prop rep

I’m writing this letter to encourage the voters in the regional district to vote no.

I’m writing this letter to encourage the voters in the regional district to vote no against the proposed proportional representation and stay with the first past the post system for now.

Proportional representation results in:

1. Unstable governments (Most governments would be coalition)

2. Leads to the formation of multiple political parties

3. Many periods of time without a working government

4. Leads to the formation of radical parties on both the right and the left of the political spectrum. This could lead to unfavourable decisions to the majority of voters in order for the government to remain in power.

5. Single-issue parties may hold the balance of power and bring down the government on a whim

6. Voters would not likely understand the policies of all p[arties and will make an ill-informed decision when it comes to voting.

7. Problems forming a government

8. More general elections

Patrick Lett