Letter: Electoral reform not the bogeyman

Some politicians and a few political pundits have been emphatically and repeatedly ranting on.

Joseph Goebbels stated that if you tell a big lie often enough, people will come to believe it. Donald Trump continues to apply this advice to some success… so far.

The critics of electoral reform appear to be doing likewise. Some politicians and a few political pundits have been emphatically and repeatedly ranting on, that the implementation of proportional representation will shift seats and power from rural areas of B.C. and into more urban southwest coastal areas. In addition, some are also railing that it will promote the rise of extremist fringe parties and see them winning seats in the legislature. These are highly speculative, alarmist, false or misinformed statements …

Firstly, we do not yet know what the wording of the referendum question will be, nor which system might be proposed nor the vote threshold a party must receive before it earns any seats. That makes any comment about the results of modernizing our electoral system a matter of conjecture. Secondly, the truth is, none of the forms of proportional representation currently being suggested for B.C. will decrease the number of representatives in any given region, nor change the influence on provincial affairs that any region or area of B.C. now has. If anything, proportional representations will result in enhanced choice, influence and representation for the people of all regions of B.C.

The fear that extreme fringe groups or parties will prosper and flourish under proportional representation is also highly improbable since all parties would likely be required to receive five percent of the vote or around 100,000 votes before qualifying for any seats at all in the B.C. legislature. 100,000 votes are not an easy number to achieve and are far more than just fringe level of support.

So are the pundits and politicians who, in their own self-interest repeatedly predict disaster if we modernize our electoral system using the “big lie” technique on us, simply lying because they lack strong legitimate arguments against proportional representation or are they just woefully uninformed on the whole issue of electoral reform?

Terry W. Robertson

Previous story
Avengers applauded

Just Posted

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

Single-lane alternating traffic between Udell and Firwood roads, two properties on evacuation alert

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Nearly 20 players set to compete in B.C. Storm Power Soccer tourney Saturday and Sunday at VSS

Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

$50,000 winning ticket on Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw sold in Lake Country

Davison Orchards open for season

Orchard officially opened its gates May 1

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Okanagan hockey fraud trial to spend 1 of 3 weeks in Kelowna

One week of Loren Reagan’s trial, starting on Nov. 5, will be in Kelowna, with two weeks in Penticton

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read