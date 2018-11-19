Letter: Encouraging signs at Vernon council

There are good reasons to run for City Council.

They include a wish to serve the community; plan and build for the future; a contribution you can make; a commitment to do the right thing; and an understanding of the sacrifices, including family time and popularity that are part of the deal.

You are not there to make promises you can’t keep; get even with somebody, or promote a political agenda. You are there to represent all of the people of Vernon, even somebody like me who didn’t vote for half of you.

If you can do that for the next four years, there is a pretty good chance I will vote for you in 2022.

After watching Tuesday’s meeting on the city website, I am optimistic. I saw knowledge, pragmatism, and compromise. That is a good starting point.

Dean Roosevelt