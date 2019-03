Letter writer says he has the solution to the off-leash debate

With regards to the city council spending as much time on Marshall Field and the dogs, the city has a dog pound, and they will look after the dog situation.

That will be cheaper than building a fence. That way the pound can check for licences plus give fines to people who don’t read signs.

Art Gourley

