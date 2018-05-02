Letter: Expansion of video system for council a great idea

“I think the Shaw viewers will be disappointed, and we will see if the complaints start coming in.”

“I think the Shaw viewers will be disappointed, and we will see if the complaints start coming in.” (Mayor Mund, April 23, 2018)

This observation came forward near the end of the last Council meeting when Scott Anderson enquired about an expansion of the new video system in Chambers to include Committee Of The Whole Meetings, that were not “in camera.”

For those of you unfamiliar with the terms, “in camera” means a closed meeting to the public.

“Committee Of The Whole” meetings are held on the morning of the day the open Council meetings are held, usually at 8:40 in the morning, and involve classified information like financial details, employee issues, human rights issues, etc.

Coun. Anderson was following up on the installation of the new video system recording Council meetings this month. It supersedes the previous arrangement with Shaw Cable, who owned the video; showed it only twice; and then it was gone.

The new indexed system allows all citizens who own a computer to watch the proceedings online for a month. You don’t have to be a Shaw subscriber to see these.

I opine that a few disgruntled Shaw customers, who probably have a computer anyway, will still be able to see the proceedings, and now, so too, will everybody else.

Once again, I laud the efforts of Scott Anderson and Don Jefcoat in being the main catalysts for this progressive development which brings us to the same level as many other municipalities in B.C.

This is very compatible with an election year when citizens need to see how the people they elected handle themselves “on the job”.

Dean Roosevelt

Vernon

