Letter: Fed funding can be better spent

I would rather my tax dollars go to help my fellow Canadians

The Okanagan is again experiencing forest fires and as climate change gets worse we will face more and more of these events.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty clear that climate change is not a priority for the federal Liberals or Conservatives. Last year B.C.’s worst fire season on record cost $563 million. Forest fighters worked 70 days and 65,000 people were displaced. But compare that to the $600 million Mr. Trudeau spent for a three-day meeting in Quebec for wealthy G7 world leaders. Or to the $1.1 billion the Harper Conservatives spent on a three-day G8/20 meeting in 2010. (People may recall the $50 million of that was siphoned off into MP Tony Clement’s riding to build a gazebo. Conservative voters have rewarded this unethical behaviour by putting “Gazebo Tony” back into office ever since.)

When Liberal and Conservative politicians think it is appropriate to spend more on three-day meetings than what is spent on a record-breaking forest fire season I think they have lost touch. The 2 billion+ spent on two meetings could have been better spent on Canadian veterans, affordable housing for the homeless, modernizing a failing health care system, clean drinking water or child poverty.

I would rather my tax dollars go to help my fellow Canadians rather than to wine and dine the rich and powerful friends of Liberals and Conservatives.

B. Cousins

Previous story
Letter: Kin Beach visitors deserve better
Next story
Letter: Best path to fair representation

Just Posted

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without permanent home

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse officials upset over decision to leave ice in Kal Tire Place North

Grant boosts battle to keep invasive mussels out of Okanagan lakes

$17,500 to support the monitoring of five Okanagan lakes for zebra and quagga mussels

New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

RDNO announces location change

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

PHOTOS: Shoe-in for a fun time

Approximately 40 people came out to Vernon Horseshoe Club annual tour in June.

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

An updated Cinderella tale screens in Vernon

Madame screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 30

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Most Read