LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project

Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter

Dear Editor:

Summerland’s proposed solar project is in the wrong location.

Former Mayor Don Cameron

Former Mayor Tom Johnston

Former Mayor Janine Perrino

Former Mayor Peter Waterman

Former Mayor David Gregory

Summerland

Letter to the Editorsolar farm construction

