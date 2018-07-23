Letter: Greyhound needs government cash

Why not add a billion dollars to B.C.’s debt and restore all essential bus and other social services?

Apparently, Greyhound bus service has lost $70 million over a period of six years and will cease operating by October.

People on northern bus routes have been without service for some time already. And now, thousands more people are angry and frustrated, that their only way of commuting will end when their health and life depends on dependable service. How many lives have been lost on the highway of tears, for lack of services and money? How much for a human life?

Why not add a billion dollars to B.C.’s $66 billion debt, or to the $657 billion Federal debt, and restore all essential bus and other social services?

Doesn’t the $70 million loss by Greyhound sound rather like ‘peanuts’ compared to the massive debt that Canadian taxpayers are burdened with?

The debt, which exists on paper only, or now in the ‘cloud’ can never be repaid as we barely pay the $33 billion federal annual interest, and is owed to whom?

Sadly, there seems to be no effort being made to research for the root-causes, why we have inadequate social services, increasing poverty-homelessness-opioid crisis-teen and old agers suicides-environmental destruction etc., and the inability of academics and politicians to solve these problems.

Gunther Ostermann