LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay

Dear Editor:

Cambie Surgical Centre is asking the courts to endorse their business model: a model that is profiting off of patients’ suffering and desperation.

Of course, the model only cares about your suffering if you can afford to pay them.

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

READ ALSO: LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

If Dr. Brian Day is successful, this would result in the current shortage of doctors and nurses in our public medicare system being greatly exacerbated. This would result in patients on existing surgical wait lists waiting longer for their surgeries.

It takes many years to train surgeons and operating room nurses.

Having previously worked in Britain’s public/private mixed healthcare system I can attest to the private patients there receiving preferential treatment.

This inequitable level of care can not be allowed to exist in Canada.

As a retiree, I am strongly opposed to a system where the level of healthcare I and my family will receive is dependent on our ability to pay or subject to the decision of a private healthcare insurer’s adjudicator.

Canada’s healthcare system (especially its surgical services) must remain universally accessible to all irrespective of one’s income level.

Kevin Barry

Penticton

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle
Next story
LETTER: Not all can afford private health insurance

Just Posted

Vernon golf course among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Vernon football player celebrates Canadian college championship

Former VSS Panther Josh Hyer helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup

Can’t take the farm outta the girl: Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Maxine Berry recalls life on the farm in Alberta

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Car break-ins all too common in Vernon

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read