LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

Dear Editor:

As I was walking to vote last Monday, I thought about the homeless. They were an election issue.

No address. Were they able to vote?

READ ALSO: Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

READ ALSO: Homeless Osoyoos man allegedly doused in ice water while he slept

Years ago, I went to St Martin-in-the-Fields Church in London. I was startled to see numerous bodies rise up out of the pews. They had been allowed to sleep there overnight.

Do churches here do the same humanitarian gesture?

My walks around Summerland show me many campers parked on properties. They seem never to have moved.

Are these ever offered as temporary housing? Would this be a feasible part of a solution to our problem?

Carol MacKenzie

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
True north, strong and divided

Just Posted

Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The state-of-the-art toilet serving downtown closed for repairs

Gift card program pumps up local Vernon business

One card, multiple stores: Local Gift Card can be used at various shops around town

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

Any traffic re-routing option through Enderby would hurt business: shop owner

Hwy. 97A carries more than 12,000 vehicles a day, 17,000 in the summer through Enderby

Children championed by Vernon talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

LETTER: Anti-pipeline people need to get facts straight

There are risks involved with everything, but pipeline pros outweigh cons

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read