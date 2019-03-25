The William R. Bennett Bridge, linking Kelowna and West Kelowna across Okanagan Lake, was built by, and is currently maintained by, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin. Seen here beside the former Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge (right) that it replaced on opening day in 2008. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)

Letter: Holding the government accountable for SNC-Lavalin affair

Letter writer says local MP failed to hold Liberal govt. accountable

Jim Miles’ letter (March 22) described DPAs (Deferred Prosecution Agreements), their benefits to powerful corporations, and how the “jobs, jobs, jobs” mantra is used to manipulate Canadians.

There is more to this story.

DPA legislation was passed in June 2018 but our Conservative MP Mel Arnold and his party said little about it until after the Globe and Mail’s story on the SNC-Lavalin affair (February 2019). Before this, the Scheer Conservatives seemed willing to ‘go along’ with the Liberal’s unethical law and attempts to keep Canadians in the dark. Why? Perhaps it is because Conservatives have close ties to SNC-Lavalin (Gwyn Morgan, Arthur Porter) and hoped to use DPAs if they regained power.

Until the mainstream media reports, both Liberals and Conservatives were happy to pull the wool over our eyes to benefit their wealthy friends.

Arnold needs to explain why he failed to hold the Liberals accountable and why he supported them for nine months with his silence.

Read more: Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Read more: Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Barbara Cousins

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed
Next story
Letter: More public involvement key to swaying council

Just Posted

Vernon eco-friendly home tour builds support for students

Canadian Federation of University Women host fifth annual fundraiser

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Fire destroys pickup: Vernon Fire Rescue

A vehicle is a total write off after a late night fire, the Fire Department says

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Hitting the trails with Vernon’s Bush Babes and Bros

Dawna Jodoin’s love of trail running has led to a booming Vernon business

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

Letter: Technology, not govt, reason for costly vehicle repairs

In regards to the full page ad, written and signed by David… Continue reading

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Letter: More public involvement key to swaying council

Unless more people attend council meetings, little will change letter writer says

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings

Sightings of the animal have doubled in the spring compared to last year in Kelowna

Career fair an open door to opportunity

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Thursday, April 11 in Kelowna

Most Read