Letter: Holding the government accountable for SNC-Lavalin affair

The William R. Bennett Bridge, linking Kelowna and West Kelowna across Okanagan Lake, was built by, and is currently maintained by, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin. Seen here beside the former Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge (right) that it replaced on opening day in 2008. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)

Jim Miles’ letter (March 22) described DPAs (Deferred Prosecution Agreements), their benefits to powerful corporations, and how the “jobs, jobs, jobs” mantra is used to manipulate Canadians.

There is more to this story.

DPA legislation was passed in June 2018 but our Conservative MP Mel Arnold and his party said little about it until after the Globe and Mail’s story on the SNC-Lavalin affair (February 2019). Before this, the Scheer Conservatives seemed willing to ‘go along’ with the Liberal’s unethical law and attempts to keep Canadians in the dark. Why? Perhaps it is because Conservatives have close ties to SNC-Lavalin (Gwyn Morgan, Arthur Porter) and hoped to use DPAs if they regained power.

Until the mainstream media reports, both Liberals and Conservatives were happy to pull the wool over our eyes to benefit their wealthy friends.

Arnold needs to explain why he failed to hold the Liberals accountable and why he supported them for nine months with his silence.

Read more: Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Read more: Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Barbara Cousins

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.