LETTER: Hope helps

Erin Rivard (left) and Dave Weatherill (right) standing in the community gardens at Blair Apartments. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

It was delightful to read Morning Star’s May 31 front cover story about Dave Weatherill and others establishing a square foot garden at Blair Apartments.

It’s terribly disturbing to see homeless people in our affluent society. But just giving them living quarters isn’t the answer. Collaborative, caring support from people like Dave and Erin, groups like Venture Training, Turning Points, Hill Landscaping, and businesses like Briteland and Home Building Centre give hope to one another and to the recipients.

Other solutions for the homeless include fresh air and exercise along with useful, enjoyable and productive activities that create a positive sense of accomplishment and fulfill their needs. Learning worthwhile skills like composting, rainwater collection and hand watering helps too. Then hopefully the residents will get to enjoy their flowers and produce. Thanks for featuring this helpful and hopeful story.

Roseanne Van Ee

Morning Star columnist