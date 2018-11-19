Letter: Horribly flawed referendum process

Democracy works when voters make informed decisions.

This is not my opinion about proportional representation. There may be good reasons to worry about proportional representation but I will not raise them here.

Rather, I oppose this horribly flawed referendum process in which we do not know what we are choosing (other than First Past the Post).

Democracy works when voters make informed decisions. Voters should only give informed consent; voters are not informed here; therefore I completely reject this referendum that is so unclear about what is being chosen.

I encourage our political leaders and BC Elections to scrap this referendum and try again.

David Leckschas

