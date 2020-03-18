The Ontario Provincial Police made arrests at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 24, 2020, during a protest in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories. (Adrian Wyld - The Canadian Press)

LETTER: ‘I’ll read some history and make up my own mind’

Don’t blindly listen to politicians in Ottawa about hereditary chiefs

To the editor:

A recent letter to the editor about the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs contained information that didn’t ring true.

A quick internet search revealed some errors in the letter: Global News and CBC reported (Feb. 16, 2020) that hereditary chiefs were involved in consultations with Coastal GasLink and didn’t say no to the project until they ran out of options.

According to the Supreme Court of Canada (Delgamuukw, Dec. 11, 1997) the hereditary chiefs are responsible for the protection of their lands, which were never ceded to Canada.

To do this the chiefs proposed two alternate routes for the pipeline.

The McDonnell Lake route would roughly follow the path of an existing gas pipeline and the Kemano route includes lands already damaged by mining. Coastal GasLink rejected theses routes and instead wants the pipeline to go across lands described as “pristine.”

I have a lot more to learn about the longstanding issues behind rail blockades because my school didn’t teach Canada’s history with indigenous peoples.

But I do know that Canadian governments have lied to us about many things (e.g. residential schools, the 60s scoop, and missing and murdered girls and women).

So when Liberals and Conservatives in Ottawa tell me to ignore the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, I think I’ll read some history and make up my own mind.

Barbara Cousins

Enderby

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Mayor’s pandemic plan not reassuring

Just Posted

North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19, among other precautions

Vernon and North Okanagan detachments will still provide emergency services with added precautions

City of Enderby shuts down non-essential services in response to COVID-19

Recreation, museum, Visitor Centre and City Hall facilities closed as of March 18

Overnight crash closes highway north of Vernon

DriveBC reports the crash occurred shortly after midnight, highway was closed until 6 a.m.

Centres, stores, pubs, facilities close Vernon amid COVID-19

Several local organizations and businesses are feeling the pressures of the novel coronavirus

Coldstream kid claims world record

Sand dollar larger than her head makes record books

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

Events, workshops and activities have been cancelled or postponed

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Most Read