Writer looks to childhood in Saskatoon for answer to immunization debate

A letter writer suggests that immunizations should be done in school. (Black Press file photo)

After reading and hearing all the news on immunizing against disease, I would like to say, that having grown up in Saskatoon as a child, when you registered for school your parents had to supply an immunization card.

If you were not immunized, you could have an exemption for health or religious grounds. To accommodate this, each school had their own nurse and once a year you received the required shots or boosters.

This process was simple and easy and saved many lives.

Related: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

Why then can we not start a program like this in these modern days? They did this without any computers.

We also had free dental checkups once a year also.

I for one am tired of everyone taking the safe road. Somebody in a position of authority should stand up and say this is what is going to happen. If not, you can home school.

Also if private schools want to comply then no more public money for the school. The parents can pay full of their children’s education.

Gary Haas

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.