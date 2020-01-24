LETTER: In response, and defense, to dogs

Vernon owner says in 55 years of dog ownership, she has never failed to pick up after her pet

To the editor:

So Greta Rus “object(s) to paying for someone else’s dog through…taxes.”

I’ve been to dog parks across North America. The vast majority are situated on “valuable” real estate like garbage dump sites, next to sewage treatment plants, on swamps or scrub land at the edge of town.

If Greta resents taxpayers like me and my dog owner friends hiking on those scenic sites, by all means join us. No dog required.

READ MORE: Letter: Canada has gone to the dogs

In 55 years of responsible dog ownership, I have never failed to clean up after our dogs.

Perhaps I and my entire family should then be entitled to object to having our tax dollars pay for the multi-million dollar hockey arenas found in every small village.

None of us have ever played hockey, and a quick calculation of just our immediate family nets a total of 317 working years of paying more than average tax rates for a service none of us use.

Greta also takes aim at people who she claims treat their dogs better than children.

Somehow I managed to spend 35 years raising three of my own children, caring for 27 homestay teenagers, caring for severely disabled respite care kids in my home, and logging well over 1,000 volunteer hours — many with children with disabilities. All the while I owned dogs.

I assure you I never fed the dogs steak or the kids Kraft dinner.

I am sure I could take aim at many things in your life, Greta, that I might judge “not a necessity.”

Leave me and my beautifully trained dog alone. Don’t be so quick to generalize about the majority of dog owners.

Remember, you do not see the poop from dogs belonging to responsible pet owners. We’ve picked it up.

Linda Stortz

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Dog dirt – hefty fines suggested
Next story
MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Leave our currency alone

Just Posted

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

LETTER: Dog dirt – hefty fines suggested

Vernon might solve poop problem by implementing hefty fines like the U.K.

SilverStar celebrates record snow at ski resort

Most snow to date in a decade

Rent in Vernon jumps 4.2 per cent in 2019

The increase is in line with province-wide market trends, according to CMHC figures

Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

This donation will go to help fund a state-of-the-art surgical lighting system

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

‘I was alone’: B.C. woman warns others after robber attempts to force her to ATM

Manj Sidhu-Gill was alone in a parking lot on Jan. 15, when a man approached dressed in all black

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Morning Start: Chinese New Year, Year of the Metal Rat

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 24

Trans-Canada to close at 11 a.m. for avalanche work

The highway will be closed until 2 p.m.

‘Green’ solution for excessive cannabis packaging a hit with Okanagan consumers

Tweed/Terracycle recycling program for cannabis products well-used, well-received by consumers.

Health upgrades in South Okanagan and Similkameen forecast to cost nearly $10 million

Capital projects include CT scanner, medical vacuum system, ultrasounds and more

PET OF THE WEEK: Fern needs a playing buddy

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland searching for a forever home

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Most Read