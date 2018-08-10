Letter: In search of Vernon Senior Secondary Grad ‘78 alumni

The graduating class is trying to get the word out via “the Mom Network.”

It seems although we live in the age of technology, that some people don’t use technology that is available and it is a bigger challenge to get a message across.

When we were in high school our ‘computer’ took up one classroom and only four people could use it because that’s how long it took to process things.

On Sept. 14 and 15, the 1978 graduating class from Vernon Senior Secondary School is having their 40th High School Reunion. There will be a meet and greet; a day of mixed activities, and a dinner and dance.

The graduating class is trying to get the word out via “the Mom Network” but there are starting to be fewer moms looking after their kids at this age. If you know of a grad from ‘78, all the information is on Facebook: VSSS 1978 Alumni.

Greg Hesford