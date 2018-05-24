Letter: Is the pipeline really necessary?

So little has been said that proves the necessity of the pipeline. When I worked in the oil patch it was just about the bottom line. Always having the question why aren’t we refining this stuff and selling at retail?

Now thinking about it, where do we draw the line? Somewhere in the future oil will start running out. Global warming points to the need for a maximum change in everything we do now that involves the use of oil.

So the question is how do we justify spending $10 billion-plus on one-time gains in the oil industry or the same amount on renewable energy sources which will pay back time and time again? The only ones that argue against renewable sources are only thinking about the bottom line of their business and investors.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on indigenous reconciliation.

Robert Laverman