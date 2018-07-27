Letter: Kudos to Will Pearce

I think that anybody who has, like myself, spent any amount of time in Council Chambers, needs to acknowledge how lucky this city is to have as it’s Chief Administrative Officer, Will Pearce.

For those unfamiliar with Mr. Pearce, he was the CAO in Cranbrook and he has also worked in Okotoks, Alta. and Calgary. In March of 20123, Vernon Mayor Rob Sawatzky believed Will Pearce was exactly the person the city needed, he was, in my opinion, absolutely correct.

That assessment at that time is borne out every time I watch Mr. Pearce calmly keep things under control in Council Chambers. As a person who has, at times, argued grievances; been a mediator; and understands how these processes work, the knowledge and intelligence he brings to his position, coupled with a quiet moral authority that is difficult to not respect, I am glad this city has him doing what he does and doing it incredibly well.

Dean Roosevelt

